Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
212 Welsh Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Gillard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Gillard Obituary
Mary M. Gillard (Walsh) passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.

Mary was born in Swampoodle, North Philadelphia to the late Mae (O'Brien) and Luke Walsh.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob Gillard, Sr. and her infant brother Jackie.

She is survived by her children Bob Jr. (Judy), Eileen Johnson (Richard), and Jack (Stephanie); grandchildren Dan, Patrick, Jack, Emily, Carly, Megan, Kevin, and Anna; sister, Betsy Lannon (Joe); sisters-in-law Anne Rotholz, Mary Walsh, Agnes Gillard, and Rose Gillard; and many loving nieces and nephews in the US, Ireland, and England.

Mary was a parishioner at Corpus Christi and a proud graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, Class of 1956. Her Beta Sigma Beta sorority sisters from Hallahan were her faithful and lifelong friends.

She met the love of her life, Bob, in 1956 at an Irish dance and they married in 1959. They made their home and raised their children in Huntingdon Valley, where they were fortunate enough to meet a wonderful group of neighbors. She was a communicant at St. Albert the Great Church where she served as a euchartistic minister and a CCD teacher.

Mary worked in the Holy Redeemer Health System as an activity aide, a billing clerk, the director of volunteers, and a receptionist. Following her retirement, she made her home in Warminster at Five Ponds.

Mary was a devoted mother, a kind-hearted and loyal neighbor, and a friend to so many. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., and again on Monday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to -262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Diabetes Association -150 Monument Rd. #100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now