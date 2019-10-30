|
|
Mary M. Gillard (Walsh) passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.
Mary was born in Swampoodle, North Philadelphia to the late Mae (O'Brien) and Luke Walsh.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob Gillard, Sr. and her infant brother Jackie.
She is survived by her children Bob Jr. (Judy), Eileen Johnson (Richard), and Jack (Stephanie); grandchildren Dan, Patrick, Jack, Emily, Carly, Megan, Kevin, and Anna; sister, Betsy Lannon (Joe); sisters-in-law Anne Rotholz, Mary Walsh, Agnes Gillard, and Rose Gillard; and many loving nieces and nephews in the US, Ireland, and England.
Mary was a parishioner at Corpus Christi and a proud graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School, Class of 1956. Her Beta Sigma Beta sorority sisters from Hallahan were her faithful and lifelong friends.
She met the love of her life, Bob, in 1956 at an Irish dance and they married in 1959. They made their home and raised their children in Huntingdon Valley, where they were fortunate enough to meet a wonderful group of neighbors. She was a communicant at St. Albert the Great Church where she served as a euchartistic minister and a CCD teacher.
Mary worked in the Holy Redeemer Health System as an activity aide, a billing clerk, the director of volunteers, and a receptionist. Following her retirement, she made her home in Warminster at Five Ponds.
Mary was a devoted mother, a kind-hearted and loyal neighbor, and a friend to so many. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Mary's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., and again on Monday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to -262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Diabetes Association -150 Monument Rd. #100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 30, 2019