Mary McDowell, a lifelong resident of the Doylestown and Warrington area, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital, with her daughter by her side. She was 83, and the wife of the late Hugh Frank McDowell, who passed away in 1981.
Born at Grandview Hospital in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Taylor and Grace Overholt Schaible.
Mary was a member of the first graduating class of the now Central Bucks West High School and a longtime member of Doylestown Presbyterian Church. She worked as a Supervisor at Bell Telephone, now AT&T, for 43 years before her retirement. Following her retirement she volunteered her time for many years at St. Mary's Villa for Children and St. Joseph's Home for Girls.
Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her family, and cherished her many pets through the years, particularly her current dog, Kelly and cat, Willow. She spent many years on a weekly bowling team, until having to give that up in 2005 due to health. She had a passion for flowers and enjoyed traveling various places with her family. One of her favorite vacation spots was Nags Head, North Carolina, where she enjoyed searching for seashells. Other travel highlights were her trips to Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. On weekends she looked forward to taking her great-grandson to see the train. She also enjoyed Letterboxing with her daughter, through which she met many new friends.
Survivors include her son: Ron Yoder of Green Lane, Pa.; her daughter, Mary Beth McDowell (Tim Frazier) of Doylestown; her granddaughters: Wendy Smeltz, Falisha Frazier, Holly Whitney; her great- grandson, Brandon Goldy; her brother, Taylor Schaible (Louise) of Telford; her sisters, Doris Tempest (Walt Widdis) of Port St. Joe, Florida, Mabel Keller (Robert) of Plumsteadville, Grace McIlmoyle (Thomas) of Line Lexington, Pa.; and sister-in-law, Joy Schaible of Morganton, North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Hugh McDowell; her granddaughter, Tina Frazier; her brother, Paul "Milt" Schaible; and her nephews: Travis Schaible and Darrell Tempest.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Beulah Cemetery, New Britain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to a .
Published in The Intelligencer on July 31, 2019