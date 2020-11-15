Mary Mildred Roberts, "Millie," of Jamison, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, Pa., passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at her grandson Edward and his wife Pattie's home in Souderton.
Millie was the wife of the late Edward M. Roberts Sr.
Born in Philadelphia, Millie was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Dean) Turner.
Millie had lived 100 marvelous years and had celebrated her birthday in August. She loved staying busy and had many interests, whether it be bowling, playing bridge, watching a Philadelphia sports team or sitting down at her sewing machine. Millie's favorite pastime was gathering everyone around the table for a home cooked meal and of course dessert. There was always room for another chair at her table. Millie also enjoyed Face Timing and having Zoom lunches and Bingo with her family.
Millie is survived by her children, Susan Tedeschi (Frank) and Edward M. Roberts (Vicki). She was Nans to her 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter Allison Tedeschi.
Millie was a longtime parishioner of St. Cyril of Jerusalem in Jamison. A Funeral Mass for Millie will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
