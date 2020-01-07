|
Mary Miller Pughe, formerly of Weston, Mass. and Randolph Center, Vt., passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Shelburne, Vt. She was 86.
She is survived by four children, Earle Pughe and his wife, Jan Johnson, of Bolton, Mass., Bronwyn Pughe of Fircrest, Wash., Heidi Woehlck and her husband, Harvey, of Waukesha, Wis., and Charlie Pughe and his wife, Kerrie, of Charlotte, Vt., and beloved Pico the cat. Mary is also survived by her sister, Charlotte M. Kane of Warrington, Pa., six grandsons, one granddaughter and four great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, E. Wells Pughe, her son, William Lloyd Pughe, and her brother, J. David Miller.
Born April 19, 1933 in Abington, Pa., Mary was the eldest daughter of Charles Whit Miller (deceased) and Kathryn Fretz Miller (deceased). She grew up in Doylestown. She earned her B.A. from Wilson College and her M.A. from Harvard's School of Education.
Mary chose to teach in the Weston Public Schools, having observed the involvement of the community in public education. After she married, she was a dynamic volunteer in education, primarily as an instrumental Community Coordinator for the Weston METCO program and as a trustee of the Weston METCO Scholarship Fund. Later in her life, Mary drove for FISH and Meals on Wheels.
She was an active participant in and a member of the Board for Weston's Council on Aging. She also was a hard-working and faithful member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for over 50 years.
Innately kind, Mary always had a cheerful greeting for everyone she met in her day. A lifelong learner, she shared her passion for music, books, sports, nature and civic duty with all those who knew her.
Please join the family and friends for a celebration and remembrance of Mary at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter's Church, 320 Boston Post Rd., Weston, MA 02493, with a reception following in the parish hall.
The family asks that those wishing to make a donation in Mary's honor, consider doing so to a program of great importance to Mary. A donation to the "Roxbury Weston Preschool" program can be mailed to Roxbury Weston Preschool, P.O. Box 241, Weston, MA 02493, or made via their website www.roxwes.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 7, 2020