Mary P. (Devlin) Tarquino of Warminster, Pa. passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She was 82.
She was the wife of the late Peter A. Spellman and the late John R. Tarquino.
Mary is survived by her cousins, Kathleen P. Gavin, who was like a sister to Mary and John, James and Daniel Murphy; John Tarquino's children, Marianne Strom and Mark Tarquino; and John's six grandchildren. She is also survived by many other kind and thoughtful nephews, nieces and in-laws of the Spellman, Corey and Spanier families, and cousins here and in Ireland.
Mary was a graduate of St. Hubert's High School, Philadelphia, Class of 1955, and was an Administrative Assistant at CoreStates Bank before retiring.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., both at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 West Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Oblates of St. Francis DeSales, P.O. Box 87 Childs, MD 21916-0087, or to a .
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.
www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 20, 2019