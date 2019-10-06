|
|
Mary Lou (Sweeney) Rauch, a longtime resident of Warminster, passed away Oct. 2, 2019 ,at Majestic Oaks. She was 84.
Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Freida (Sauers) Sweeney. She enjoyed rescuing animals, sewing, reading, and spending time on Long Beach Island.
She was the beloved wife of Frank T. Rauch for 66 years. She was the loving mother of Deborah Krall (Thomas), Dawn Hamill (Scott), and Robert Rauch; grandmother of Thomas (Katie) and Carly Krall, Ryan, Matthew and Samuel Hamill. She also is survived by her great-grandson, Jonah Krall; and her brother, Edward Sweeney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster Pa., 18974, where friends will be received from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Shore Animal League at www.animalleague.org in Mary Lou's name.
Decker-Givnish Life Celebration,
Warminster
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019