Mary R. (McQuilkin) Gaul of North Wales, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Ephrata, Pa. She was 94.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Gaul, and her son, William Aloysius Gaul.
She is survived by her children, Carol Ann Gaul (Kathleen Ward), John Henry Gaul, Gregory John Gaul, and Kathleen Moira Litchfield, her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to John and Emma (Lawless) McQuilkin on April 24, 1925. Despite her extensive travel as a career military wife, she was always a South Philadelphian through and through. She was one of the founding parishioners at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Parish, and had been a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years.
Her viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Home, which will go towards ending homelessness and alleviating poverty in Philadelphia. Donations can be made to
Project Home through their web site at projecthome.org, or mail a donation directly to Project Home Development Dept., 1515 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130.
