Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Rd
North Wales, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Rd
North Wales, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Regina Gaul


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Regina Gaul Obituary
Mary R. (McQuilkin) Gaul of North Wales, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Ephrata, Pa. She was 94.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Gaul, and her son, William Aloysius Gaul.

She is survived by her children, Carol Ann Gaul (Kathleen Ward), John Henry Gaul, Gregory John Gaul, and Kathleen Moira Litchfield, her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to John and Emma (Lawless) McQuilkin on April 24, 1925. Despite her extensive travel as a career military wife, she was always a South Philadelphian through and through. She was one of the founding parishioners at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Parish, and had been a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for many years.

Her viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Home, which will go towards ending homelessness and alleviating poverty in Philadelphia. Donations can be made to

Project Home through their web site at projecthome.org, or mail a donation directly to Project Home Development Dept., 1515 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Scanlin Funeral Home
Download Now