Mary S. (Herd) Delp passed away at the age of 97 on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home in Warwick, Pa.
She was born Feb. 16, 1922 to Alfred and Katherine Herd and was raised in Philadelphia, Pa.
She married Winner F. Delp on Aug. 23, 1941. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1988, and was also preceded in death by her brother, eight sisters and her grandson, Andrew Delp.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Mary Harwood (Russ), Winner (Jean), John (Jane), Robert (Sheryl), and David (Diane). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Mary's family will receive condolences from 10 a.m. until Words of Remembrance at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Heritage Chapel of George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the Bucks County Opportunity Council Economic Self Sufficiency Fund at www.buckscountyfoundation.org, or to the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019