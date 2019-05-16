Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. David R.C. Church
316 Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stiftinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Stiftinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Stiftinger Obituary
Mary (nee Horzich) Stiftinger of Hatboro passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was 93.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Horzich; sisters, Rose Butchko and Josephine Mentrek; her husband, George A. Stiftinger; and great granddaughter, Mallory Suprock.

She is survived by her children: Mary Ann Meinhart (Raymond), Susan Crook (Roger), and Claire Frank (Rodger); her eight grandchildren: David Meinhart, Joanna Suprock (Christopher), Andrew Meinhart, Meredith Akers (Jeff), Christopher Crook, Matthew Frank (Sara), Jonathan Frank, and Emily Frank; and her five great grandsons: Benjamin and Edgar Suprock, Theodore Frank, Oliver and George Akers.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

Mary was instrumental in establishing the St. Vincent De Paul Society chapter at St. David's Church and she was also an avid reader.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 316 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, or to the Upper Moreland Free Public Library, 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090.

John J. Bryers Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now