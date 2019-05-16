|
Mary (nee Horzich) Stiftinger of Hatboro passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was 93.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Horzich; sisters, Rose Butchko and Josephine Mentrek; her husband, George A. Stiftinger; and great granddaughter, Mallory Suprock.
She is survived by her children: Mary Ann Meinhart (Raymond), Susan Crook (Roger), and Claire Frank (Rodger); her eight grandchildren: David Meinhart, Joanna Suprock (Christopher), Andrew Meinhart, Meredith Akers (Jeff), Christopher Crook, Matthew Frank (Sara), Jonathan Frank, and Emily Frank; and her five great grandsons: Benjamin and Edgar Suprock, Theodore Frank, Oliver and George Akers.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Mary was instrumental in establishing the St. Vincent De Paul Society chapter at St. David's Church and she was also an avid reader.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 316 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, or to the Upper Moreland Free Public Library, 109 Park Ave., Willow Grove, PA 19090.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 16, 2019