Mary T. Simpson, formerly of Lynn, Mass., passed peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was 87.
Mary was the wife of the late Frank W. Simpson, who died in 1977.
She is survived by two children, Paul Simpson (husband, Glenn Rizzo), and Gail DiTrapano (husband, John DiTrapano). Known as "Grammy" to many, she was a loving grandmother to Angela Capello (Jeremy), Kevin DiTrapano (fiancée, Tanya Anderson), Laura DiTrapano and Alex DiTrapano, great grandmother to Juliana, Joey, Gia and Kianni, and step great grandmother to Courtney and Tai.
She made friends everywhere she went – between Brooksby Village and Ann's Choice, she cherished her many groups of friends. She loved to travel, bake cookies, play cards, do puzzles, knit and watch sports – especially the Boston Red Sox. Since moving to Pennsylvania five years ago, Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Lankenau Hospital, Doylestown Hospital, Ann's Choice and Chandler Hall for taking such good care of her.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, at Ann's Choice Chapel in Warminster, Pa. All are welcome to greet the family at 11 a.m., with services beginning at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to the KIF1A Foundation at kif1a.org/donate in her great-granddaughter's name, Gia Capello, or to The Benevolent Fund at Ann's Choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019