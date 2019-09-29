|
Mary Theresa Patterson, a former resident of Doylestown for 25 years, passed quietly in Denton, Md. near her son's home. She was 89.
Born in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of James and Anna (Monahan) Philbin. She is the loving wife of Patrick J. Patterson, whom she married 65 years ago.
Theresa, as she was known, was a wife, mother, and a friend to all she met. Graduating from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City, she continued nursing for 44 years. Her nursing career started at the Veterans Hospital in N.Y., followed by working as an operating room nurse at Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, N.Y. Her final job was as a school nurse for BOCES on Long Island.
Theresa is the mother of Dennis, Edward, and James. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Marie, who passed away in 1967. She is a grandmother to Jennifer, Cathy (Iskra), Jonathan, Sarah, and Graham. She is great grandmother to Maddie and Finn.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Levittown, N.Y. A burial service will follow.
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Levittown, N.Y.
thomasfdaltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019