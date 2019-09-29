Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Levittown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Theresa Patterson Obituary
Mary Theresa Patterson, a former resident of Doylestown for 25 years, passed quietly in Denton, Md. near her son's home. She was 89.

Born in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of James and Anna (Monahan) Philbin. She is the loving wife of Patrick J. Patterson, whom she married 65 years ago.

Theresa, as she was known, was a wife, mother, and a friend to all she met. Graduating from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City, she continued nursing for 44 years. Her nursing career started at the Veterans Hospital in N.Y., followed by working as an operating room nurse at Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, N.Y. Her final job was as a school nurse for BOCES on Long Island.

Theresa is the mother of Dennis, Edward, and James. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Marie, who passed away in 1967. She is a grandmother to Jennifer, Cathy (Iskra), Jonathan, Sarah, and Graham. She is great grandmother to Maddie and Finn.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Levittown, N.Y. A burial service will follow.

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Levittown, N.Y.

thomasfdaltonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
Download Now