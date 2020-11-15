1/1
Mary White Kroszner
Mary White Kroszner, of Buckingham, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on November 6, 2020 at the age of 63.

Born in Lumberton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Cecile White.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband Konrad Kroszner, her loving children Karen Zimmerman (Zachary), Brett Kroszner (Alessandra), and Kimberly DeLaurentis (Michael), and cherished grandchildren Harper, Rhys, Simon, and Oliver.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who lived her life with passion. From raising her children to her dedication in assisting others, she poured her heart into all aspects of her life. She was fun to be with, had a great sense of humor, was a keeper of many little known facts, and an absolute presence in every setting.

After graduating from Wesley College, Mary married Konrad in 1977, and spent the next several years with him in the Navy, traveling the country from base to base, from Florida to California. After settling in Buckingham with their team of sled dogs, she became a dedicated mother, raising their children with love. She was a passionate and protective mother, helping her children achieve academic success and being their loudest supporter both as a coach and on the sidelines of every sports field.

During her career, Mary managed the production and distribution of a shortwave radio book for a local editor. Later, she found fulfillment as a certified personal trainer and spinning instructor, motivating many with her music. Mary retired in 2015 to spend time with her grandchildren.

Mary loved the beach, her beloved dogs, going to Navy football games, listening to music, and good southern cooking. Above all, family was the most important part of her life. Mary, Mom, and Grandmere will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 17th.

Family care entrusted to Leaver-Cable Life Celebration Home of Buckingham.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to: Riverside Ranch at www.riversideranch.org America's Vetdogs at www.vetdogs.org Tails of the Tundra at www.siberescue.com

To share your fondest memories, please visit the website below.

Leaver-Cable Life Celebration Home

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss - we are fortunate in that we have many fond memories of our time spent with Mary - Joe and Jesse
joe salvatore
