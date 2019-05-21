|
|
Maryann S. Davis of Harleysville, a former long term resident of Warminster, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was 76.
She was born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Hirn.
Maryann was a waitress at The Hub Luncheonette Restaurant in Warminster for many years. After The Hub, Maryann became a personal care aide for Bayada Homecare.
Maryann had a passion for dancing, playing cards and loved Bingo in which before passing away had won $50.00 at a Bingo game.
Maryann is survived by her children, William J. Davis III and his wife, Ann, and Constance L. Chookagian, Glenn Davis and Kelly A. Cannon (Earl Ohlin); 11 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren; and Grandmom Elsie Davis.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and are invited to attend her memorial service at 1 p.m. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maryann's name may be made to the .
