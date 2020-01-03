|
|
Maryanne Elizabeth Thomson of Sellersville passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. She was 58.
She was the beloved wife of Glenn J. Thomson for 30 years.
Born in Germantown, she was the daughter of the late Charles Robert and Mary (Donnelley) Guest. Raised in Lansdale, Maryanne graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School in 1979. She moved to Sellersville in 1995 and resided there the rest of her life.
Maryanne had been employed in a variety of careers through the years in the customer service, secretarial, restaurant, and dispatch industries. She also had an entrepreneurial spirit, which was shown when she started her own gift basket company.
She had enjoyed traveling, with favorite destinations including Southern California, Aruba, Washington, D.C., and the Jersey Shore.
Maryanne was a compassionate person, a true food lover, a devout dog owner, a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, a warm mother, a loving wife, and a strong spirit with a sense of humor that lit up the lives of many.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Thomson is survived by her daughter, Ally M. Thomson (Dan) of Washington, D.C.; her brother, Joseph Guest of Torrance, Calif.; her dog, "Bella," and her grand- dog, "Quincy."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Guest.
Her memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Thomson's name may be made to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 3, 2020