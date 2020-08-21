1/
MaryAnne Thess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MaryAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryanne T. Thess (Weidauer) passed on August 16, 2020. She was 85.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Thess.

She is survived by her children Deborah M. Kozloski, David A. Thess (Michelle), and Suzanne M. Barry (Brendan), and her grandchildren Sarah, Tyler, Bryan, Christopher, and Daniel.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Viewing in church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the American Heart Association (heart.org)

John J. Bryers Funeral Home

www.bryersfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Bryers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved