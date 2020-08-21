MaryAnne Thess

Maryanne T. Thess (Weidauer) passed on August 16, 2020. She was 85.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Thess.
She is survived by her children Deborah M. Kozloski, David A. Thess (Michelle), and Suzanne M. Barry (Brendan), and her grandchildren Sarah, Tyler, Bryan, Christopher, and Daniel.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Viewing in church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the American Heart Association
