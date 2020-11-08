Maryrose Wynne of Warminster passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Arden Courts of Warminster. She was 78.
She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Wynne Sr., who passed away in 2018.
Born in Philadelphia, Maryrose was a daughter of the late Joseph Patrick and Rose Hughes.
Maryrose was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Warrington.
She was employed as a customer service representative for Prudential Insurance Company for about 30 years.
In her free time, Maryrose enjoyed reading, playing bridge, happy hour with the neighbors and anything and everything with her grandchildren.
Maryrose will be deeply missed by her five children, William E. Wynne Jr. (Mary), Maureen McQuite (Jeff), Bernadette Stella (Anthony), Elizabeth Warner (Kevin), and Christine Ferello (Matt); 12 grandchildren, Colin, Maggie, Evan, Christopher, Brian, Andrew, Ryan, Joey, Julia, Erin, Matthew, and Sean; her brother, Tommy Hughes (Cathy); and her sister, Cathleen Weber (Henry).
In addition to her husband and parents, Maryrose was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Hughes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maryrose's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org/delval
.
