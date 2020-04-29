Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Resources
More Obituaries for Matilda Chlebda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matilda Katherine Chlebda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matilda Katherine Chlebda Obituary
Matilda K. (Eaves) Chlebda passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her Warrington, Pa. residence.

Tillie was born May 6, 1928 in Pleasantville, N.J., daughter of John Eaves and Matilda Hediger.

She was employed by Proctor Schwartz, and Sallus University.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Chlebda, her daughter, Ann Louise, and her great grandson, Bobby.

She is survived by her sons, Stanley (Susan), David (Shelia), and Joseph (Barbara), and her siblings, Alfred, Rita, Dorothy, and Dolores. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many friends.

A private burial service has been arranged by James O. Bradley Funeral Home at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel, Pa.

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -