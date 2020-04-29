|
|
Matilda K. (Eaves) Chlebda passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her Warrington, Pa. residence.
Tillie was born May 6, 1928 in Pleasantville, N.J., daughter of John Eaves and Matilda Hediger.
She was employed by Proctor Schwartz, and Sallus University.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Chlebda, her daughter, Ann Louise, and her great grandson, Bobby.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley (Susan), David (Shelia), and Joseph (Barbara), and her siblings, Alfred, Rita, Dorothy, and Dolores. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many friends.
A private burial service has been arranged by James O. Bradley Funeral Home at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel, Pa.
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020