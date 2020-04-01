|
Matilda "Tillie" M. Smith, of Hilltown Twp., Pa., passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Brookdale Dublin, Dublin, Pa. She was 87.
She was the wife of the late David J. Smith who died March 12, 2012.
Born in Wachenheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Monat and the late Margereta (Heinrich) Monat and stepdaughter of the late Helene Monat.
She was a 1950 graduate of Lansdale High School, Lansdale, Pa.
A homemaker, Tillie especially enjoyed cooking, baking and canning in addition to crocheting, knitting and embroidery. An avid gardener, she loved tending to her fruits, vegetables and flowers.
Tillie was fond of spending time and camping with her family in the wild, particularly at the family cabin in Bradford County and at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
She is survived by two children, Frederick C. Smith and his wife Linda, of Perkasie, Pa., and Carol J. Smith, of Hilltown Twp., Pa.; and two grandchildren, Kalina and Brianna Smith.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Elfrieda Cieslak.
Graveside Services will be held privately in St. Peter's Union Cemetery, Hilltown, Pa. A public Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or to Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, P. O. Box 132, New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 1, 2020