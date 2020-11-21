Matthew Joseph Hammerstone
Matthew Joseph Hammerstone of Easton, Pa. passed away suddenly in an accident on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was 21.
Born in Abington, Pa., Matt resided in Haycock, Pa. before moving to Williams Township with his grandmother.
Matt was a graduate of Wilson Area High School in Easton, Pa. and was working on finishing the requirements to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa. in the Spring of 2021. For the past eight years, he worked as a cook and server with the Springfield Diner. He will be loved and missed by his family, dear friends, and co-workers.
He was the beloved son of Donna Czerniak and fiancé Rob Steinberg, and Terry Hammerstone and wife Jennifer; dear brother of Erika Delgato and husband Harry; loving step-brother of Katelyn Johnson, Leeanne Johnson, Shannon Johnson, Samuel Nauman and Josiah Johnson; cherished grandson of Helen Hammerstone and Margaret Czerniak; nephew of Thomas Hammerstone and wife Diane, Holly Hammerstone, Robert Czerniak and wife Norma, and Edward Czerniak and husband Karen; and devoted boyfriend to Madison Ritter.
A viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm.
Private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Matt's memory to North Penn High School, Attn: Mr. Nick Taylor, 1340 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446 - Checks should be made payable to: NPHS Sr. Awards Program.
