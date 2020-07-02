1/1
Dr. Matthew Tischler
Dr. Matthew Tischler, North Wales, Pa., died early Monday, June 29, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. He was 57.

Although Matthew had been battling leukemia for a year and half, his primary cause of death was from complications due to other health factors.

Dr. Matt was born to Dr. Maurice and Phyllis Tischler on October 20, 1962 at Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC. He was raised in Teaneck N.J. until the family moved to Woodstock N.Y. when he was nine years of age. He was currently living in North Wales, Pa. Dr. Matt had a practice as a chiropractor at Doylestown Fitness Center in Doylestown, Pa.

He is survived by his fiancé Dr. Alice D'Agostino of North Wales Pa, his father, Dr. Maurice Tischler of Woodstock, his sister Barbara Tischler Hastie and her husband Scot Hastie of Bearsville, N.Y., his brother Dr Micheal Tischler and his wife Jan Tischler of West Hurley and his brother Dr. Eric Tischler and his wife Kristen Goehring of Kingston N.Y., his daughters, Aryanna Tischler at Elkins Park, Pa. and Gianna Tischler, Atlanta Georgia. Additionally he is survived by his nieces, Cass Hastie, Lauren Tischler, Natalie Tischler, Kyler Tischler, and Cooper Tischler. He is preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Tischler who died May 16, 2019.

Dr. Matt was loved by his family and by all who had the pleasure to know him. He will be remembered by his loving heart, positivity, his healing hands, his sense of humor and most important his Mattittude!

Mathew was as youthful as a child, to honor him is to find joy in all of life's simple pleasures and embrace all of the chapters that life has unfolding before us with love and joy and laughter.

A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Woodstock Cemetery. Rabbi Jonathan Kligler will officiate.

A Memorial Gathering for friends and relatives will immediately follow the cemetery service at the Woodstock Andy Lee Field Rec Pavilion. Those attending the Memorial Gathering are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.

George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc.,

2053 Route 32, Rosendale

www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodstock Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gulsah Yilmaz
July 1, 2020
Condolences to your family Matthew. We will feel your energy as part of the whole but they will feel the lost of you. Beautiful soul. Thank you for sharing so deeply.
Love from Auckland, New Zealand
Tracey Rowland
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He brought love and smiles to so many on Facebook. ❤
July 1, 2020
Matthew I didnt know you personally but followed your journey via Dr joes group you touched my heart and soul with your courage the heart of a warrior and inspired and humbled me with your wisdom your mattitude will be forever with me
RIP ❤
Kim Edwards
Friend
July 1, 2020
I happened to come across Matthew on Facebook we both followed Dr. Joe Dispenza. I admired his optimism and his tenacity. I have know doubt that he was and is a wonderful caring soul.
Karen Green
Friend
July 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Malisan
July 1, 2020
Matthew you were the light that shone so brightly, even in the darkest days.
Thank you for sharing your journey, it was a privilege to have known you for a short time.you were an inspiration to me and many others Along the way .I will always remember your smiling face, and the joy and love in your eyes.
I pray god will give your family the strength needed during this difficult time.RIP Matthew To your final journey.
❤Rosie Facebook friend.
Rosaleen
Friend
July 1, 2020
Matthew was a truly beautiful Soul who inspired us all through his writing and his wonderful spirit that shone through his smile. May all of those who will miss him feel his eternal presence from the other side.
Britta
July 1, 2020
He was full of love and kindness. We will miss him. Xox
Joan Eben
Family
July 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joan Eben
July 1, 2020
All my love goes out to Mathew and his family. Mathew helped us find light when life felt dark by sharing his journey with our community. I will miss Mathew's posts very much and wish him well on his next wonderful journey ❤
Susan Stewart
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Matthew has left an incredible legacy of infinite love, courage and inspiration! I am in deep gratitude for this!
Ahna Joy
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
An extraordinary soul who touched my heart with his words, his thoughts and his energy. Amazing he could contribute so much to others while he was navigating his own journey.
Lisette Douglas
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Iglewicz
July 1, 2020
You were a gift and a treasure and your memory will always live my heart and the hearts of all you touched with your grace.
Sheri Robbins
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Dr. Matt was such a loving soul, Doctor and friend. He will forever be in my heart and truly missed.
Janet Gemmell
Friend
July 1, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences to all of Matthews family and loved ones. He is a special light that lives in all of our hearts. He gave his MATTitude of love to everyone so freely and I am truly grateful to have got to experience a one of a kind soft and giving spirit. I hope you all take comfort knowing how many lives he touched and his memory of love will live in the hearts in all of us. With all my love Rhonda from Ottawa Canada. ♥
Rhonda
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
I did not know Matt personally. I met him on a FB group we were a part of and have followed his journey. The sharing of his journey with us was very inspirational and filled with love. His eyes were always a beacon of joy and hope no matter the difficulties he was facing I am very sad to learn of his passing. I will miss his presence in our group, but know that he is now in the stars shining down upon us. My condolences to his family on your great loss.
Marla Katz
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Matthew, the light of your soul always shined through your eyes, smile and attitude. You realized what was important and the purpose of life. Thank you for sharing your journey with us in FB. Keep shining for ever!
Much love and peace to his family ❤
Ivelisse Lopez
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
You lived fully Matthew, rest well in eternal peace
Pascaline
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Condolences to Matthews family. Matthews light shone brightly for many. His courage in the face of his illness has been inspirational to the online community he was part of.
Chloe Deas
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
I only knew Matthew from his Facebook postings to our group in this last month or so. He was always glowing no matter how ill. He was a bright light and a beautiful example of how to live and die gracefully. We will miss his beautiful presence. My condolences to his fiance and his family.
Rose Kaval
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
You touched my life with your Mattitude. Peace to you Matthew on this next journey.
Monica Cortright
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
I will miss his bright smile, his loving messages. He was a light, in this time of darkness, and uncertainty. He will be missed by all who he befriended...
Elizabeth Young
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Matthew was an inspiration to me. His posts were uplifting and he always smiling. A genuine soul, open, warm and caring. He shared his life and loved ones with us all and I always looked forward to reading his posts. I did not know him personally yet he was in a FB group ❤ ❤

May God give strength to his loved ones
Waheeda
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I didn't know Mathew personally but he inspired me so much, a brave, shining soul, he will be greatly missed x.
Sarah Carrs
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Matthew was a beautiful soul. I will always be grateful for the wisdom he shared . Sending love and light to the family.
Jennifer vaughn
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
I didn't even know him and I think of him and his beautiful smile. He was inspirational and left such a wonderful impression on so many people. I'm sure he is somewhere beautiful that is even more beautiful now that he's there. All I can do is to be thankful that he touched my heart.
Natalie
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Andrea Newman-Winston
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
To famlily and friends of dear Mathew: my deepest condolences from The Netherlands. He touched so many hearts all over the world (so mine as well and I only know him from FB)
Petra Kaumann
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
My sincerest condolences to all of Mathews friends and family. I did not know him but he was in a fb group that has been a shining light for me and part of that has been his beaming and positive presence there. Much love to all and I will always remember his Mattitude.
Kerrlyn
Acquaintance
