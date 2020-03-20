|
Maureen A. Cogswell passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was 65.
Born Oct. 2, 1954 in Philadelphia to Russell Cogswell (deceased) and Anna (Moore) Cogswell, Maureen graduated from Abington High School. She was known as "MAC" to her many friends.
Early in her life she married Joseph Chiriano.
She worked at McNeill Pharmaceutical and Montgomery News.
She is survived by her mother, Anna, Aunt Kathleen Watkins, Uncle Richard Moore (Gerry), Uncle David Moore (Barbara), and many loving cousins and friends.
In recent years, she was a resident at Garden Spring Nursing Home.
She loved all animals and shopping on the QVC network. She possessed an amazing memory and intellect that was accompanied by a unique sense of humor.
Due to Pa. state mandated restrictions, funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maureen's name to The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse online at www.centeronaddiction.org.
Baskwill Funeral Home
Hatboro
www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 20, 2020