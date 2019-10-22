|
Max Eldon Guydon, a son of the South and retired welder, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home in Chalfont. He was 93.
He retired from the now defunct Budd Company in the early 1980s as a welder, where he worked on an automotive and rail car assembly line. He and his late wife, Mildred, also ran a mom and pop grocery store for six years before moving to Chalfont.
As a southerner he enjoyed sharing his story of growing up in Clarendon, Ark., the son of farmers, the late John Henry Guydon and Willie Hunt Guydon. His enjoyment of farming sowed the seeds for a lifelong love of gardening, a hobby he engaged in until last year. He experimented with different types of plants, even growing peanuts one year to the delight of his children. After retiring from the Budd Company, he sold produce in Philadelphia from the back of his pickup truck. Ever the outdoorsman, he always wore a cowboy hat prompting a little boy to ask one day, "are you a cowboy?"
Besides gardening, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He passed his love of the latter onto to his three granddaughters, taking them to fish at a lake near his home.
He was also fond of visiting schools to share his story of growing up in the segregated South of the 1930s and 1940s, where his own education was cut short after the 8th grade. Beyond that grade only private school was offered to blacks, a luxury his parents could not afford. He believed it was important that young people understand the legacy of discrimination fostered by slavery and the Jim Crow South. He was raised in the African Methodist Episcopal church, but later in life was drawn to the Quakers because of their advocacy for equality, abolition and civil rights.
He served a 14-month stint in the U.S. Navy, working as a "federal stevedore" as he called it, unloading ships. Like the South, the Navy was segregated at the time, much to his dismay. He and his beloved brother, Earl, a Marine, were for a time stationed near each other allowing them to occasionally visit each other's camps.
His beloved wife, Mildred, to whom he was married for 69 years, passed away Feb. 19th of this year.
He is survived by a daughter, Lynda Taylor (David) of Eighty Four, Pa.; a son, Max Jr. of Chalfont; a sister, Lorell Guydon of Las Vegas; three granddaughters, Krista Guydon of Philadelphia, Adrianne and Sarah Guydon both of Norristown; a great granddaughter, Brooklyn Allison of Norristown; and a great grandson, Gunnar Bullins of Philadelphia.
He was a longtime member of Doylestown Friends Meeting, 95 East Oakland Ave., Doylestown, PA 18901, where a memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 22, 2019