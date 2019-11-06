|
May Theresa Heiler passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. She was 85.
She was the daughter of the late William and Jean (Clinton) Farrelly of Kilskrye, Ireland.
May was an Irish step dancer and was awarded in recognition for her gaelic speech. She most recently resided in Hatboro and was employed at SPS technologies in Jenkintown for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and also her husband of 27 years, Eddie Heiler.
She is survived by her children, James McCarthy (Alice), Kelly Christine (Doug), Debbie Morrison, Rita Angus and Edward Heiler; 10 grandchildren, Cody Luybli (Kevin), Sheamus McCarthy, Kristie Mai (Kyle), Thomas McCarthy, Seana Wedgie (Luke), Casey McCarthy (Melody), Declan McCarthy, Reegan May Christine, Connell McCarthy, Riley Christine, and Kevin McCarthy; and her 11 great grandchildren, Alana, Eilish, Kayla, Kylie Aubryn, Naomi, Killian, Kalysee, Natalie, Audrey and Penelope.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 6, 2019