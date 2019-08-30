|
|
Dr. Melvin B. Robin of Doylestown, Pa. passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was 85.
Born in Phoenix, Ariz. to the late Charles and Bessie (Hallie) Robin, Mel resided in Martinsville, N.J. and Upper Black Eddy, Pa. before moving to Doylestown, Pa. in 2018.
Mel graduated from UCLA (where he was a nationally recognized gymnast), and later obtained a Ph.D. in Chemical Physics from the University of Washington in Seattle. Shortly after obtaining his degree, Mel took a position at Bell Telephone Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.J., in the Molecular Spectroscopy research area.
An accomplished researcher and author, Mel also took on issues outside of his lab. He championed diversity development at Bell Labs, divestment in South Africa, and was an outspoken advocate for equal rights for women and minorities.
During his tenure at Bell Labs, Mel collaborated with colleagues from around the world, including those from Japan, England and Israel. Upon invitation, Mel and his family lived in Tokyo during his year- long research and teaching engagement at Tokyo University.
After retiring from Bell Labs in 1988, Mel worked as the Director of Student Research at Science High School in Newark, N.J.. During the eight years spent at Science High School, he was the recipient of a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring -- a first such award ever given to a high school teacher.
Introduced to yoga by his wife, Alice, Mel quickly found a passion for Iyengar yoga and became a certified instructor. Following his innate intellectual curiosity, Mel researched the intersection of yoga and medical science, ultimately authoring three books on this subject. He was actively teaching and leading yoga workshops well into his 70s.
He was the beloved husband for 59 years to Alice (White) Robin; the devoted father of Melvin Dixon Robin and wife, Helena Bass-Robin, Charles J. Robin, Laura H. Robin and husband, Karl Yost, and Dr. Sarah Robin and husband, Dr. Brian Trachtenberg; brother of the late Irving Robin; and the loving grandfather of Dixon, Grace, Mallory, Maximilian, Phoebe, Roxanne and Laura.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter would be appreciated. Donations can be made online at www.alsphiladelphia.org, or mailed to: ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Send condolences through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 30, 2019