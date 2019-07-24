|
Mercedes Anne Plantulli of Warwick passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her family at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington. She was 83.
Mercedes was the loving wife of Joseph Plantulli with whom she had shared 63 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Adeline Desiata and grandmother of the late Peter Alexander Filoon.
A native of Northeast Philadelphia, she attended St. Hubert High School and upon graduation took a position at Frankford Trust Company. She met and married her husband of 63 years and had three daughters, all whom graduated from St. Hubert High School.
After raising her daughters, she returned to the workforce and took a position at PNC Bank until her retirement. Mercedes enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mercedes is survived by her three daughters, Denise Visco (Richard) of Doylestown, Lisa Filoon (Robert) of Blue Bell, and Anita Decker (Jeffrey) of Jamison; her eight grandchildren, Dana DiOstilio (Anthony), Gina Visco, Richard Visco Jr., Robert Filoon II, Gregory Filoon, Morgan Decker, Madison Decker, and Jeffrey Decker Jr. Mercedes was anticipating the arrival of her first great- grandchild.
In addition to her parents and her grandson, Mercedes was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Robert Desiata.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to for Parkinson's Disease Research at Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 24, 2019