Michael A. Shea of Bridgeton Township, Pa. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was 70.
Michael was the loving husband for 19 years to Linda Emerson.
Born in Brookville, Pa., he was the son the late Martin P. and Muriel E. Shea.
Michael graduated from Clarion University with his Bachelor's degree. He continued his studies at DeSales University, attaining his Master's in Business Administration.
Michael was employed as the Executive Vice President of Semmel Excavating in Allentown, Pa.
He was a member of the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, and a registered owner of multiple Thoroughbred horses in Pennsylvania.
In his free time, Michael enjoyed horse racing, photography, cooking and fine wines.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jason Shea (Kimberly) and Marc Shea (Olivia), and four grandchildren, Eron, Iain, Jonah, and Arianna.
His memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Kellers Church roads, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Turning for Home, Inc., P.O. Box 300, Bensalem, PA 19020, dedicated to Thoroughbred horses after their racing careers. https://patha.org/turning-for-home.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019