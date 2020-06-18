Michael D. Waugh of West Chester, Pa. passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in his home. He was 39.The beloved husband to Anna (Marinelli) and father to Evangeline Rose, he is also survived by his parents, Dwight D. Waugh and Deborah Bills Waugh; his brother, Bryan (Stephanie); his nephew, Dominic; his niece, Lucy; his grandmother, Esmie Cameron; uncle, Royson James (Audrey); aunts, Yvonne Antione (Peter) and Barbara Albertson; in-laws, Francis and Rose Marinelli; brother-in-law, Andrew Marinelli; as well as many extended family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Susan Bills.Michael was born Oct. 30, 1980 in Portsmouth, Va. In his youth he was a phenomenal athlete, playing running back and safety in Pee-Wee football from 1987-1995. He graduated from William Tennent High School, Bucks County, in 2000. He had previously worked for his family's business, Professional Fitness Equipment Services, alongside his father and brother. Currently, he was employed as a Yard Foreman for A. Marinelli & Sons, Inc. Mike was incredibly hard working, and took pride in every job he did.Michael enjoyed many, varied hobbies. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and witnessing his happiness and pride at seeing them win Super Bowl LII will always be etched in our minds. He liked to say that his daughter, Evie, was the lucky charm that helped them get there.Mike loved all things nerdy: DC Comics, gaming on his PS4, Rick and Morty, Spider-Man, Lord of the Rings and Marvel movie binges only reach the tip of the iceberg. He was an incredible movie buff and was always the first to answer the question "what was the name of that movie where…?" Anyone who came in contact with him loved his quips of random knowledge about anything and everything. Mike loved music and dancing. Wu-Tang, Boys II Men, AFI, Enrique Iglesias, Phish, The Doors...you never knew what he'd play next. But you ALWAYS knew that his dance moves would make you smile. He loved skateboarding, anything Volkswagen, and spending time at the beach with his family and friends.Above all, Mike loved being a father. The way his eyes lit up when he saw his Evie-Bean, and the smile he could instantly put on her face were proof of that. He was a fierce friend, a devoted and loving husband, and a kind and caring son, brother and uncle. His love and smile were all encompassing, and all who were lucky enough to feel their warmth, for years or for a day, could feel his genuine heart.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shatterproof, 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, www.shatterproof.org/memorial/mike-waugh-0.DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, Pa.