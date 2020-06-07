Michael David Mazzoni of Huntingdon Valley passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was 39.He was the beloved husband of Julia (Tryens); the loving father of Moya and Maxwell; dear son of Susan Marie (Spann) and David John Mazzoni; and the brother of Megan and Larry Dick, and Matthew Mazzoni. Mike also is survived by his niece, Emily, and nephews, Will, Ben, and Andrew.Born March 17, 1981, in Morristown, N.J., he moved to Chalfont in 1989, and attended St. Judes School, Lansdale Catholic High School, and completed his studies at Temple University.Mike was a master plumber with his own business, Mazzoni's Plumbing, for the past 12 years. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.To celebrate Mike's love of life, family and friends are invited to his visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown. Another visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., both at St. Jude Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont. The use of facial masks and social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's name to "The Michael Mazzoni Memorial Scholarship Fund," c/o Megan Dick, 204 Summerwind Lane, Harleysville, PA 19438. This fund was set up by Mike's family to continue his legacy and will support scholarships that will be awarded annually to hardworking, fun-loving, local high school seniors pursuing a career in a trade.Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Joseph J. McGoldrickFuneral Home, Jenkintown