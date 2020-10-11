Michael G. Frederick of Perkasie passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. He was 69.
He was the husband of Barbara (Wenhold) Frederick. The couple had celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary on May 22, 2020.
Born in Sellersville, he was the son of Glenn Frederick of Richlandtown, and the late Mildred (Underkoffler) Frederick.
Mike was a 1968 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie as well as the Upper Bucks Vocational-Technical School where he studied drafting.
Mike was employed as an estimator by the Alderfer Glass Co., Telford, for more than 40 years until retiring in 2015. Following his retirement there, he worked part-time as a draftsman for Phillips & Donovan Architects, Bedminster, Pa., for four years.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie.
Mike was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1539, Sellersville, and the Perkasie Lions Club. A member of the Souderton-Harleysville Game, Fish & Forestry Association, he was an avid fisherman and hunter, and also loved to travel.
Surviving with his wife and father are two children, Stephanie P. Szymanski and her husband George, of Pennsburg, Pa., and Adam M. Frederick and his wife Alice, of Sellersville; three grandchildren, Michael Szymanski, Malcolm Frederick, and Calvin Frederick; a brother, Dennis Frederick and his wife, Janet, of Blooming Glen, Pa.; and brother-in-law, Denny Marcinko of Kintnersville. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marcinko.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie.
Funeral services with interment in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 19 South Fifth Street, Perkasie, PA 18944, or to the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.lung.org
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasiewww.suessfuneralhome.net