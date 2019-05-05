Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
1795 Columbia Ave
Warrington, PA
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
1795 Columbia Ave
Warrington, PA
Interment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
Michael "Fran" Gavin Obituary
Michael "Fran" Gavin of Warminster passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a short illness. He was 74.

Born in County Mayo, Ireland, to the late Michael and Mary (McHale) Gavin, he was an active and long-time member of St. Joseph Parish in Warrington, and loved spending time with family and friends. He was a retired member of IBEW Local 98 and will be greatly missed by the golf gang at Pinecrest Golf Course.

Fran is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Catherine (Tiblis) Gavin; his loving mother-in-law, Catherine Tiblis; his children, Maureen Murphy (Andrew), Bridget Ashman (Patrick), and Michael J. Gavin (Lisa); his adored grandchildren, Michelle and Jane Murphy, Bernadette Ashman, and Eloise and Evelyn Gavin; two brothers-in-law; and many dear nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Gavin.

Relatives and friends may greet the family Wednesday, 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment is promptly 9:30 a.m. Thursday, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143.Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019
