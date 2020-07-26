1/1
Michael Gerard Boggs
Michael Gerard Boggs, of Warwick Twp., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, Marie, and daughter, Sophia. He just turned 70 on July 5th.

Michael was the loving husband of Marie L. Boggs. The couple just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on June 12.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the youngest child of the late Robert T. and Mary E. Boggs.

Mike was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson University.

Mike was employed as the Manager of the Radiology and Ultrasound Departments at Temple University Hospital.

In his free time, Michael enjoyed both watching and playing sports, as well as spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his daughter, Sophia Marie Boggs and two sisters, Jane Armento and Mary Logan.

Mike is preceded in death by five siblings, Francis Boggs, Robert Boggs, James "Jimmy" Boggs, Dorothy Black, and Joanne Boltz.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online www.stjude.org/donate/

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 26, 2020.
