|
|
Michael Homel of Doylestown, Pa., passed peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was 72.
He was the devoted husband of Sandy M. Homel and loving father to Katrina M. Homel.
Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Maria Schabelniuk Homel, and brother, Peter Homel, Michael is survived by brother-in-law, Gerald Burton (Jackie); sister- in-law, Evelyn Parsons (Charles); and several nieces and nephews.
Born in Landshut, Germany, Michael immigrated to the United States at age three. He served as a Second Lt. in the U.S. Army including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired from a guidance counseling career at Bensalem Township School District.
An avid bird watcher, he also enjoyed reading, drawing, gardening, and traveling.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the start of Michael's funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery, Doylestown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bucks County Audubon Society at 2877 Creamery Rd., New Hope, PA 18938; Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 Chapman Road, Doylestown, PA 18901 to Doylestown Hospital at 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 7, 2019