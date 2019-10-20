|
Michael J. Roche of Warrington, formerly of Churchville passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. He was 94.
Michael was born in Ireland Oct. 4, 1925.
His family thought he was off to University as he had earned a full scholarship for the sport of Hurling. Instead, Michael chose to leave for the United States and arrived in Philadelphia, where he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.
He then began a career as a union carpenter. He went on to get married to his wife, Marie, and they had eight children, four girls and four boys. Unfortunately, his first son, died shortly after birth.
He is survived by seven children; 13 grandchildren, Shannon, Kaitlin, Ryan, Justin, Bailey, Fallon, Paige, Raymond Jr., Shauna, Angela, Grace, Elijah, and Simion; four great grandchildren, Zachary, Kennedy, Lilly, and Baby Carroll.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Kelly; his two sisters, Frances and Una; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at Saint Joseph's Church in Warrington, Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, in Warrington Township.
Michael loved spending time with his family, so in lieu of donations, please help celebrate Michael's life's by offering a toast of "SLÀINTE" in his honor, with your family and friends.
