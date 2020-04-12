|
|
Michael J. Shannon, son of Henry Ray and Rita Shannon, passed peacefully at home on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A graduate of Upper Moreland High School, Class of 1967, Michael served as a Green Beret in Vietnam with multiple recognitions from 1968 to 1971.
He was a brother, husband, father, friend, film buff, and lover of a good Manhattan.
He is survived by his children, Maureen and Michael, his younger siblings, Raymond and Mary Ann McGrath, and his wife, Linda.
Services are private.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020