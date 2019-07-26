|
Michael Johnson Drevers of North Wales, Pa. died suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019, after fighting a long and courageous battle following a debilitating injury.
Mike was the beloved husband of Susannah (Shuey) Drevers; they shared 25 years together and were high school sweethearts. Mike was also the "Best Dad Ever" to his beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Emily.
Born in Flemington, N.J., Mike was the son of Debra (Burroughs) Shiron and her husband, Vinnie, and Todd Drevers and his wife, Lorraine. Mike was a graduate of Central Bucks West High School, and had worked for 20 years at B&B Beverages in Doylestown.
He loved sports, particularly soccer and the Dallas Cowboys. Above all else, Mike loved his family. As a stay-at-home Dad, his family was his main priority and he truly enjoyed every moment spent with them.
In addition to his wife, daughters, mother and father, Mike will be remembered by his brother, Ryan, his grandmother, Barbara Burroughs, and by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and extended family. He will also be missed by his loyal four-legged fur-children, Mason and Dixie.
He was preceded in death by his stepsister, Eileen, and his special fur-baby, Haley.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Mike's family from 1 p.m. until a Time of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. His burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on behalf of their children's education and may be made payable to "Susannah Drevers C/F Elizabeth Drevers" and "Susannah Drevers C/F Emily Drevers". Checks may be mailed to Morgan Stanley, 515 West Hamilton St., 7th Floor, Allentown, PA 18101.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 26, 2019