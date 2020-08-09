Michael J. Molettiere of Chalfont passed away in hospice care at home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was 74.
He was born in Philadelphia, March 12, 1946, to the late Joseph and Phyllis (Boccella) Molettiere.
He was a devoted husband, father, and Pop Pop.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Nancy Wiegand; his daughters, Jennifer Becht (Larry) of Spring City, Pa., Jillian Recko (Gateson) of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; step-sons, Christopher Wiegand (Cathy) of Riverview, Fla., Jason Wiegand (Katie) of Egg Harbor, N.J., and Brett Wiegand of Tampa, Fla.; six grandsons, Sam, Mike, Russ, and Leo Becht, and Wyatt and Bodhi Wiegand; and his sister, Joanne Molettiere of Harleysville.
Mike was employed by Merck & Co., West Point for 34 years, and enjoyed traveling the world with Nancy. He was an avid photographer, taking his Nikon wherever he went, especially when it involved his six grandsons. Mike also enjoyed a good movie and had an enviable DVD collection so that he could watch his favorites at any time. And, of course, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, win or lose, he loved them no matter what!
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date when all are able to hug mask free.
Donations to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
in Mike's name would be appreciated.
