Michael Krivenko Obituary
Michael Krivenko of Warminster passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was 88.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Susan (Loyer) Krivenko Sr., his wife, Lela (McClain), his two sisters, Helen and Mary, and his companion later in life, Anne Sturges.

Michael was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and cheered for all the local teams.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Interment will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Joseph's Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976, in Michael's name.

The Decker/Givnish Funeral Home of Warminster

deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 15, 2019
