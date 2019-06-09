|
Michael L. Wilson passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Seattle, Washington, after a brief but intense battle with liver cancer. He was 75.
He was a 39-year resident of Carversville, Solebury Township, and maintained an additional residence in Seattle for the past five years to spend time with family.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann Wilson, his son, Andrew and wife, Ewa Davison, and two grandchildren, Emeline and Lysander.
Mike maintained a lifelong interest in science. After attending The Ohio State University, Mike earned his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Mike began his career at the Mallinckrodt Chemical Company, and subsequently worked for 20 years at Johnson & Johnson as a Vice President and Director of Technology for Noramco. After retiring, Mike taught and pursued independent research at Temple University and most recently at Arcadia College, devoting substantial time to mentoring students.
Mike and Ruth Ann enjoyed designing and building their Carversville home. Mike loved tending the trees on their 10-acre wooded lot, sawing and splitting wood as needed for their woodstove and fireplace. They donated the easement rights on the property to Solebury Township as part of the township's land preservation program.
After retiring from his business life, Mike shared his talents by serving on the board of the Quaker Friends Home and Village and advising the science department at Foundation Academy Charter School in Trenton, New Jersey.
Mike's ready smile, gentle wisdom, and calm demeanor will be missed by all who knew him.
He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Nagy, Patricia Korbeck, and Wendy Davila, and his brothers, Paul Wilson and Glenn Wilson and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen B. and Marjorie Wilson, and his sister, Jane Buckman.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Solebury Friends Meeting, 2680 Sugan Rd., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019