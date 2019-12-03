|
|
Michael N. Prentice, of New Britain, Pa., passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at Frederick Living. He was 72.
He was the husband of the late Georgia (Maurer) Prentice.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Ann Marie (Castelow) Prentice.
He was a graduate of Olney High School. He then went to Penn State for 2 years and played football for Joe Paterno. He transferred to Temple University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Health and Physical Education.
Mr. Prentice taught at Simon Gratz for a number of years. He also was the Head Coach of Girls Track and Field and Assistant Coach of the Football and Wrestling teams. He was also a PIAA football referee for 27 years. Mr. Prentice was the owner and operator of his trucking company, Bets Inc. before retiring.
He is survived by his children: Paige, wife of Jeffrey Formicone, of Reinholds, Pa. and Eric, husband of Adriana Prentice of Perkiomenville, Pa.; grandchildren: Tyler and Brianna; siblings: Andrew, husband of Maegan Prentice, of Albany, Ore.; Krista Prentice, of Willow Grove, Pa. and Matthew, husband of Joan Prentice, of Boca Raton, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. Online condolences may be offered by visiting the website below.
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home,
East Greenville, Pa.
mannslonakerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 3, 2019