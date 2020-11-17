1/
Michael S. Masko
Warminster - Michael S. Masko, of Warminster, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Susan (Denci) Masko. He was predeceased by his twin siblings, John and Susan. He is survived by his sister Anne Evans, of Colorado.
A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After his military career, he was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier at the Bensalem Post Office for 20 years. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of Nativity of Our Lord parish, Warminster. Mike will always be remembered as a happy-go-lucky guy, avid bowler, card player, and loved going to the casino.
He was widowed from his first wife, Dorothy (White) and his second wife, Mildred (Puhalla). He is survived by one son, Michael Jr. (Jacqueline) of Manassas, VA, three grandchildren, Amy Elkins (Jacob), Jennifer Nelson (Jason), Michael Masko III, and four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Aubrey, Annie and Allyson. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale Hospice for the love and care they showed Michael.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Friday, Nov. 20 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 West Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Mass will be held immediately following. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord
NOV
20
Interment
St. John Neumann Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
