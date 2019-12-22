|
Michael W. Kreuter of Quakertown, formerly of Warminster and Chalfont, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in North Charleston, S.C. He was 62.
Michael was the loving husband of Mary J. (Dorning) for 40 years.
Born Dec. 2, 1957 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Michael and Claire (Hendricks) Kreuter.
Michael was a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School, Class of 1975, and was a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1996. He retired after a 22-year distinguished career in the Navy and was then employed as a Clinical Research Professional in the pharmaceutical industry.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his twin sons, Michael and Timothy, his siblings, William, Paul, and Margaret "Peggyann" Dougherty, and his Uncle William and Aunt Ursel Hendricks. He will be greatly missed by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, whom he considered his family, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, godchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Michael was a friend to many and his kind spirit endeared him to all who knew him. His steadfast faith that God had a plan and that he would someday be with Jesus never wavered, even in the hardest of times. He attended Calvary Chapel Quakertown and was supported and uplifted by the loving congregation.
Relatives and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the family in this time of need, addressed to Mary Kreuter, P.O. Box 705, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 22, 2019