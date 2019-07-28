Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Marzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Marzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Marzo Obituary
Michael W. Marzo was born March 1, 1952, to Michael Marzo and Florence (Krupa) Marzo. He grew up in Philadelphia with his five siblings, the late John Gabrys, Paul "Skip" Gabrys, Rick Marzo (Cindy), Sue Marzo, and Mary Connor.

He met the love of his life, MaryAnn E. Retter, and they married in 1974. They shared 41 years together in their Warrington home before her passing in 2015. They both were active members of the Warrington Fellowship Church for many years.

Mike ran Lion Collision in Warminster, which was started by his grandfather, until its closure in 2011. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved MaryAnn, Guiseppe's pizza, Frank Sinatra, and collecting Hess trucks.

He is survived by their two children, Michael Marzo and Anne Marie Lynch, and his siblings, nieces, nephews and their families.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be privately held in the near future.

Kindly consider donations in Mike's name to Warrington Fellowship Church, 2233 Bristol Road, PO Box 147, Warrington, PA 18976.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now