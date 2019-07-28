|
|
Michael W. Marzo was born March 1, 1952, to Michael Marzo and Florence (Krupa) Marzo. He grew up in Philadelphia with his five siblings, the late John Gabrys, Paul "Skip" Gabrys, Rick Marzo (Cindy), Sue Marzo, and Mary Connor.
He met the love of his life, MaryAnn E. Retter, and they married in 1974. They shared 41 years together in their Warrington home before her passing in 2015. They both were active members of the Warrington Fellowship Church for many years.
Mike ran Lion Collision in Warminster, which was started by his grandfather, until its closure in 2011. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved MaryAnn, Guiseppe's pizza, Frank Sinatra, and collecting Hess trucks.
He is survived by their two children, Michael Marzo and Anne Marie Lynch, and his siblings, nieces, nephews and their families.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be privately held in the near future.
Kindly consider donations in Mike's name to Warrington Fellowship Church, 2233 Bristol Road, PO Box 147, Warrington, PA 18976.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019