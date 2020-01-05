|
|
Michele "Mike" Grispino of Warminster, Pa., passed away after a two and a half year battle with acute myeloid leukemia on Jan. 1, 2020. He had an indomitable spirit and was surrounded by his loved ones at his home. He was 72 years old and loving husband of Franca Grispino (Leporace) with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, adored and beloved father of Vincent (Kerri Brown) and Maria Teresa (Joseph Nappi).
Mike is further survived by his nine grandchildren: Alessandra, Aerianna, Michael, Angelina, Vincent, Nicolas, Ava Grace, Augusto, and Amadeo. In addition he is survived by his siblings Saverio, Franco, Maria Caterina (Gallicchio) and Raffaele, countless nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, customers and his beloved Altomonte's work family and alumni.
Mike was born on Jan. 21, 1947 in the small town of Altomonte in the Calabria region of Southern Italy, the son of Vincenzo Grispino and Teresa Milione.
Mike's father passed away early in life and at age twelve Mike worked to provide for his family as a butcher in his hometown.
With humble beginnings, at the age of 22, he came to the United States seeking the American Dream. This new chapter of his life would begin alongside his wife Franca. Together they started Mike's Meats in the Germantown section of Philadelphia in 1971.
Later, Mike and Franca established Altomonte's Italian Market in Warminster and later joined by their children, built two very successful stores that reflect the passion, integrity, hard work and love that Mike and Franca shared with the communities they were proud to serve.
Mike was a natural businessman, leader and teacher who treated every customer as if they were sitting at his kitchen table and every employee as family. No one left an interaction with Mike without feeling better off because of it. He was often found drinking espresso greeting his beloved customers as he meticulously inspected the store or whistling while he passionately carved and prepared his famous meats in the butcher shop. He was a success by every measure, an expert in his craft, but most people will remember Mike for his goodness and the bright shining light that he radiated, his warm smile and unending kindness.
As a grandfather he was incredibly loving, fun, light-hearted and an exemplary role model. Each of his grandchildren loved being with him because of his joyful and nurturing spirit. His treasures were in the many relationships he held so dearly and the family and friends he was so very proud of. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and leaves his family with a legacy to continue.
As an active member of St. Cyril of Jerusalem and the Knights of Columbus, Father Gallen Council 5494, he had achieved his Fourth Degree as a Knight.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, Jan. 7th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning on Jan. 8th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Cyril's of Jerusalem Church located at 1410 Almshouse Road Jamison, PA 18929. His Funeral Mass will start at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8th at St. Cyril's of Jerusalem Church 1410 Almshouse Road Jamison, PA 18929. His entombment will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Give life saving blood, platelets and bone marrow and/or make a donation in his name to .
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020