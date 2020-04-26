Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Miguel A. Martinez

Miguel A. Martinez Obituary
Miguel A. Martinez of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living Retirement home. He was 88.

He was the beloved husband of Nora Mateos Martinez for 64 years; loving father of Miguel Martinez Jr. (Abelardo Conesa) and Nora Rimensnyder (Gregory); cherished brother of Mario Martinez; and the devoted grandfather of Morgan and Matthew Rimensnyder. He is lso survived by many cousins from New Hampshire to Florida.

Cremation services will be private.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020
