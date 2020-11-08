Mike Esch of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Westminster Canterbury, at the age of 82.
Born April 23, 1938 in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Nelle Esch, and his former wife, Dorothy L. Esch.
Mike is survived by his wife, Betsy, his sons and their wives, M. David and Nana, Douglas and Coleen, and Donald and Jennifer, and his grandchildren, Rayna and Marley, Abigail, Matthew, Michael, Jake, Connor and Ryan, and Gavin, Aiden, Owen, David, Cristina, Miriam and Emily.
He was a 1955 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, Mechanicsburg, Pa. In 1961 he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education, Math, from Shippensburg College. In 1966, he received his Master's degree in Secondary Education, Math, from Teacher's College Columbia University, New York, N.Y. Mike taught math and later also computer education in the Central Bucks School District in Pennsylvania, and retired after 32 years of teaching.
Father of three sons, he was involved in many activities including coaching soccer and baseball teams. Mike was highly involved in Scouts and was Scout Master of Troop 24 in Doylestown for many years. He led his troop to scouting events all over the Delaware Valley and many trips around the country and Canada, and countless miles on the Appalachian Trail. All three boys achieved the Eagle Scout rank.
Mike and his first wife, Dorothy, were members and raised their boys in Doylestown Presbyterian Church, where Mike participated in the choir and as an Elder. Mike cherished visiting his boys, their wives and grandchildren in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland to stay involved in their lives.
In retirement, Mike found fulfillment helping others and was involved in Habitat for Humanity, volunteering on many Hurricane Katrina Mississippi coastal rebuilds, working in food pantries, volunteering in church and many other charitable opportunities.
Mike met his second wife, Betsy Blackwell Laundon, on a mission trip in Honduras in 2009. They were married in July 2010. Together they continued his passion of service. In Lynchburg, he enjoyed volunteering at the Blue Ridge Food Bank and at Old City Cemetery. He and Betsy are members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lynchburg. For the last six years Mike's activities were sidelined by complications of cardiac arrest, which cost him his legs and voice, but his grit and determination to get on with his life with the use of prostheses earned him the admiration of all.
Mike was known for his sense of humor, his quick wit and puns, his sarcasm, his inclination to engage any stranger and his willingness to help anyone in need.
At a later date, his cremains will be scattered on the Appalachian Trail and at Old City Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Old City Cemetery, or the charity of your choice
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory,
Lynchburg, Va.tharpfuneralhome.com