|
|
Mike Wilkinson, 73, of Warrington, a prominent transportation executive and social leader, died on Tuesday, June 25th, the result of a tragic explosion and fire at his home.
His seventy-three years were decidedly less tragic. Mike worked for over thirty-five years at Rampmaster, a Coatesville-based global manufacturer of aircraft refueling vehicles, where he rose to become President for decades, and was a leading expert in the transportation and fueling industry.
He was perhaps equally well-known as the founder and President of the American Association of Old Bold Bald Riders (the AAOOBBR), a diverse group of over 50 mostly-old, occasionally-bold, and increasingly-bald motorcycle enthusiasts. Founded in 1977, the group meets weekly for fun rides & camaraderie, spends regular weekends at Mike's camp in Montrose, Pennsylvania, and regularly travels throughout the region.
Born in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia, Mike lived his entire life in southeastern Pennsylvania. One of six children in an Irish-Catholic family, he attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and La Salle College. He followed in the footsteps of his father, a decorated Army officer, going through the ROTC program. After an injury ended his military service, Mike turned to industry, leveraging his skills as a mechanic and in sales before starting at Rampmaster, where he was able to combine these skills into a successful career.
In Warrington, Mike was known as the community's volunteer handyman. Fixing kids' bikes, neighbors' cars, maintaining the baseball fields, and getting broken snow blowers running in the middle of January were among his favorite pastimes.
While his mailing address remained in Pennsylvania, Mr. Wilkinson was an avid traveler, though he preferred wheels over wings. He had visited every US state except Hawaii, and was especially fond of destinations off the beaten path. Traveling with his wife, Nancy, no drive was too long, no destination too obscure, including RV trips all the way to Alaska via the Al-Can Highway in the west and Newfoundland in the east.
Mr. Wilkinson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy (née Neumyer); his children Suzanne (Michael Kraus) of Philadelphia, Jennifer of Stuart, FL, Jackson (Carol) of Newton, MA, Thomas of Bangor, PA, and Graham (Tara) of Kintnersville, PA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Leah, Meredith, Laura, Spencer, Mollie, and Johnny Blue Boots; his great-granddaughter Taylor; and his siblings, Jack (Jeanne) of Raleigh, NC, Julie Terlesky (Mike) of Ambler, PA, Jerry (Sue) of Hatboro, PA, Tom of Warminster, PA, and Mary Pat (John Thain) of Lafayette Hill, PA.
Family and friends will be received Monday, July 1st, at The Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home at 241 E. Butler Avenue (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901 from 2pm until the memorial service at 4:30pm, and the family requests casual attire. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Building Homes for Heroes at 65 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 105, Valley Stream, NY 11581 (http://give.buildinghomesforheroes.org/donate) or a .
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019