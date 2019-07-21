|
Mildred Ada Harris Crouthamel, formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Quakertown Center – Genesis Health Care, Quakertown, Pa. She was 92.
She was the wife of the late Roland J. Harris and the late F. Lloyd Crouthamel.
Born in the Olney section of Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry Norman and Bessie Ada (Worthington) Thorpe. She was a 1944 graduate of Bensalem High School, Bensalem, Pa.
Mildred was employed as a waitress for the Royann Diner, Sellersville, Pa., for 28 years until retiring in 1988.
A Lutheran in faith, she enjoyed photography and reading. She especially loved her cats, and she was particularly fond of writing letters and cards.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph M. Harris and his wife, Pauline, of Perkasie and Gene R. Harris of Stroudsburg, Pa., two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Harris, a brother, George Thorpe, and a sister, Bessie Thorpe.
Her funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Union Cemetery, Perkasie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milford Veterinary Clinic, 2170 Milford Square Pike, Milford Square, PA 18935.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 21, 2019