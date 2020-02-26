|
Mildred M. Reichenbach, of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at ManorCare, Montgomery Twp., Pa. She was 90.
She was the wife of Ralph H. Reichenbach. The couple had celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary on June 9, 2019.
Born in Bedminster, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Isaiah and Mary (Try) Myers. She was a 1948 graduate of Quakertown High School, Quakertown, Pa.
A homemaker, she had worked at the former Dublin Hosiery Mill, Dublin, Pa., and the former Fretz Pants Factory, Pipersville, PA, during the 1950's.
Mildred was a member of Grace Gospel Chapel, Plumsteadville, Pa.
An avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, she also enjoyed knitting, doing crossword puzzles and reading romance novels. Mildred was especially fond of attending antique car shows with her husband and exhibiting their 1964 Buick Riviera as well as their 1963 Buick LeSabre.
She is survived by two children, Allen W. Reichenbach and his wife Cheryl of Quakertown, Pa., and Darlene E. Estergren and her husband Michael J. Erb, of Trumbauersville, Pa.; three grandchildren, Devin Carber, Deneane Cuthbert and her husband Anthony, and Christine Carber; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Glenn Myers and his wife Gladys, of Matawan, N.J.; and two sisters, Priscilla Vanderlely and her husband Tom Sr., of Ottsville, Pa., and Mary Ellen Hunsberger and her husband Russell, of Fountainville, Pa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin Myers, and two sisters, Doris King and Rhoda Myers.
Her Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Grace Gospel Chapel, 5582 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, Pa., where family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Plumsteadville Cemetery, Plumsteadville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Chapel, P. O. Box 6, Plumsteadville, PA 18949.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa.
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020