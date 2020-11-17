1/
Mildred Ostrander
Mildred Ostrander (nee Selvaggio) of Hatboro, Pa., passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Powerback Rehabilitation. She was 87 years old.

Born in Phila., she was the daughter of the late Domenick and Edna Selvaggio. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Ostrander and the loving mother of Michael (Aleta), Thomas (Patti) and the late Charles (Elaine) Ostrander.

Also surviving are her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends will be received Friday Evening, November 20, 2020 7:00-9:00 PM in The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa. and are also invited to Mildred's Funeral Mass, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. David Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2020.
