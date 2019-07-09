|
Mildred P. Houghton passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was 102.
Born in Mount Carmel, Pa., Mildred was the youngest of 11 Reiner children. In 1941 she married Clark Houghton, a Reading Railroad engineer, and settled in Bethlehem, Pa. then moved to Philadelphia.
Mildred worked for Brown Instruments which later became Honeywell, retiring as a billing supervisor in 1972. She moved into Spring House Estates in 1995, where she enjoyed special friendships for the past 25 years. During her life she traveled the U.S. and abroad. Mildred was a person of many talents - avid reader, bridge player, artist, poet and self-taught pianist. For over 50 years, Mildred solved the Philadelphia Inquirer cryptogram.
She was a long-standing member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hatboro, Pa. Mildred is remembered as a good listener, storyteller, and kind person. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family.
Mildred is survived by her son, Richard Houghton (Marie) of Phoenixville, Pa., her grandchildren, Julie Kline (Robert), Stephen Houghton (Erin), and Jessica David (Bruce), and daughter-in-law, Connie. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark I. Houghton; her son, Clark R. Houghton; daughter- in-law, Marie C. Houghton; grandson, Jeffery Houghton; seven brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation after 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Saint John's Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Rd., Hatboro. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACTS Legacy Foundation, Spring House Estates Samaritan Fund, 728 Norristown Rd., Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 9, 2019